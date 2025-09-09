Four-star Michigan commit impressed by South Carolina visit
2026 four-star edge rusher Julian Walker committed to the Michigan Wolverines back in July of this year. However, the Columbia, SC native just visited with the Gamecocks this past weekend, and they made a lasting impression on Walker.
Walker has deep ties to the Gamecocks program. Not only is he from Columbia, but his father works on South Carolina's strength and conditioning staff. After his visit with the Gamecocks, Walker told Rivals, "There are a lot of reasons to consider South Carolina."
In his interview with Rivals, Walker said the Gamecocks made him feel like a priority. He spent a lot of time with the coaching staff, but also spoke with other South Carolina commits, who have been trying to get him to flip. Walker also admitted that his father being on the coaching staff is a big reason why South Carolina remains in contention for his talents despite verbally committing to Michigan.
According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, Walker is the No. 153 overall recruit and No. 21 edge rusher in the 2026 class. The Wolverines are putting together an impressive recruiting class in 2026, but losing Walker to South Carolina would be a big blow.
Michigan's 2026 class currently ranks 10th in the country and 4th in the Big 10, according to Rivals. Their class is headlined by two five-stars, RB Savion Hiter and ED Carter Meadows, but has a ton of depth with 13 commits who rank inside the Rivals250. Losing Walker would be a big hit, but the Wolverines have three other edge rushers already committed, and would have plenty of time to recruit another one before Early National Signing Day later this year.
Here's 247Sports' Clint Brewster's scouting report on Walker:
"Walker possesses great overall size and length that correlates well to the next level as a 3-4 defensive lineman. He has fluid movements to get past the offensive tackle from both inside and outside rushes. Chases the ball with a great motor and can turn and flatten down the line of scrimmage. Plays with reactive quickness and has a counter move. Walker has the strength and toughness to be disruptive against the run and make plays as a true 3-down player. Depending on body type and how he develops, Walker could potentially move inside on passing downs."
