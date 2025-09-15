Michigan WR commit posts insane stat line
The Michigan Wolverines have one of the best recruiting classes in the nation in 2026. Their class is headlined by two five-stars, Carter Meadows and Savion Hiter, but the rest of their class is very deep. There's talent from top to bottom, and this past weekend, three-star WR commit Jaylen Pile posted an absurd stat line in his high school game.
In Parish Episcopal School's Friday night matchup, Pile showed everyone why he got an offer from Michigan. The 6-foot, 178-pound WR caught six passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns while also returning a kickoff 95 yards. His speed was on full display, and it's quite easy to see why the Wolverines value him so highly.
Pile is a three-star recruit who ranks as the No. 171 receiver in the 2026 class, according to Rivals. He's one of three receivers committed to Michigan in 2026, joining four-stars Zion Robinson and Travis Johnson.
Before Pile committed to Michigan in October of 2024, he held offers from some of the top schools in the nation, such as Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Auburn, Tennessee and Texas. He was highly sought after, but in the end, the Wolverines won out.
Jaylen Pile's father, Willie, played safety for Virginia Tech. After four years with the Hokies, Pile was selected in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He'd spend two years in Kansas City before signing with the Dallas Cowboys in 2005. He appeared in 32 games and logged 58 tackles in his career.
On top of playing football, Pile also runs track at Parish Episcopal. He competes in the 100-meter dash, where he logged a time of 11.35 seconds. He has also participated in the 4x100-meter relay.
Pile showed out on Friday night. In three games this season, Pile has already accumulated over 400 yards. He's well on his way to having a 1,000-yard season in 2025 before coming to Ann Arbor next year.
