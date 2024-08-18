No. 2 forward in New Hampshire to take official visit to Michigan basketball
Michigan has made the final eight for 2025 four-star small forward, Ryder Frost. Dusty May and the Wolverines continue to seek their first commitment in the '25 cycle and Michigan is getting a serious look from Frost.
The Wolverines will compete with BYU, Iowa, Notre Dame, Penn State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.
According to the 247Sports' Composite, Frost is the 102nd-ranked player in the country. He is also the 21st-best small forward and the No. 2 player in the state of New Hampshire. Frost hails from Exeter (NH) Phillips Exeter Academy.
The 6-foot-6 forward has scheduled several official visits and he will be traveling to Ann Arbor on September 1. Frost is also taking visits to Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Iowa, and Virginia Tech. He has already taken visits to Penn State and Syracuse.
While there aren't any predictions in for where Frost may go, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has Syracuse leading with an 18.4% chance. The Wolverines aren't too far behind with an 11.5% chance of landing Frost.
