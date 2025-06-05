Wolverine Digest

Recruit sets up heavyweight showdown between Michigan and Alabama with final two announcement

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore greets Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
When it comes to being a blue-blood college football program, the names Michigan and Alabama come up pretty quickly in any discussion. The two schools recently faced off in one of the most epic Rose Bowl clashes of all time. A game that Michigan won in overtime on the way to their National Championship win over Washington. That was the final game for legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

The teams met again this year in the ReliaQuest Bowl, another game won by Michigan. The two teams have storied histories and routinely compete for the same elite talent to fill their championship-caliber rosters. They are about to battle for another one, four-star defensive lineman Titan Davis recently announced he is down to two final schools, old foes Alabama and Michigan.

Davis is a composite four-star recruit ranked in the top 100 nationally. He is the type of defensive lineman who can compete for playing time early in his career, and both Alabama and Michigan are going to pour everything they have into securing his commitment. There are no "Crystal Ball" predictions for Davis, who recently visited Alabama on May 30th. He has an official visit scheduled with Michigan on June 20th and will then shut down his recruitment to make his final decision. Alabama is a formidable foe when it comes to recruiting, but it feels like Michigan has a fair shot at winning this one. Time will tell if Moore and defensive line coach Lou Esposito can secure this elite commit.

Michigan defensive line coach Lou Esposito / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

