Recruit sets up heavyweight showdown between Michigan and Alabama with final two announcement
When it comes to being a blue-blood college football program, the names Michigan and Alabama come up pretty quickly in any discussion. The two schools recently faced off in one of the most epic Rose Bowl clashes of all time. A game that Michigan won in overtime on the way to their National Championship win over Washington. That was the final game for legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
The teams met again this year in the ReliaQuest Bowl, another game won by Michigan. The two teams have storied histories and routinely compete for the same elite talent to fill their championship-caliber rosters. They are about to battle for another one, four-star defensive lineman Titan Davis recently announced he is down to two final schools, old foes Alabama and Michigan.
Davis is a composite four-star recruit ranked in the top 100 nationally. He is the type of defensive lineman who can compete for playing time early in his career, and both Alabama and Michigan are going to pour everything they have into securing his commitment. There are no "Crystal Ball" predictions for Davis, who recently visited Alabama on May 30th. He has an official visit scheduled with Michigan on June 20th and will then shut down his recruitment to make his final decision. Alabama is a formidable foe when it comes to recruiting, but it feels like Michigan has a fair shot at winning this one. Time will tell if Moore and defensive line coach Lou Esposito can secure this elite commit.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football to open 2025 season with back-to-back primetime games
Michigan Football makes top list for elite wide receiver, decision date announced
Bryce Underwood shreds Buckeyes in EA Sports College Football 26 trailer
Michigan in recruiting battle with Ohio State, Tennessee for five-star prospect
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson