REPORT: Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee emerging as favorites for top-10 RB in 2027 class
Michigan football is still waiting word on 2026 five-star RB Savion Hiter -- who is the nation's No. 1 RB in the '26 cycle. But the Wolverines are already out scouting their future targets in the 2027 class. According to Rivals' Chad Simmons, Michigan is one team that's in the hunt for four-star Quinterrius Gipson.
Simmons noted that Alabama, Tennessee, and Michigan are the three schools standing out for Gipson. As for Michigan, the Wolverines got into his recruitment a little later than the SEC powers, but thanks to coach Tony Alford, Michigan is right in the hunt. Gipson said those three schools are talking to him daily and have the edge.
"They came in a little later, but Coach Alford has been texting and calling a lot. They’re recruiting me hard now."
Gipson, the Marietta (GA) Kell prospect, is a 5-foot-8, 205-pound back. He is ranked as the 139th-best prospect in the 2027 class and the No. 10 RB, per the Composite. Gipson has a tremendous offer sheet from schools like Florida, Auburn, Georgia, Miami, Oregon, and Oklahoma, among others.
Gipson, being a 2027 prospect, is in no rush to finalize a decision. But if the fit feels right and if he can find his new home, he's also not against committing to his future home.
With how much Michigan likes to run the football, it doesn't come as a surprise that the Wolverines are in the mix for yet another talented running back. Michigan currently has three-star Jonathan Brown committed to it in the 2026 class, but adding a guy like Hiter into the mix will prove that Michigan can recruit against anyone for future star running backs.
