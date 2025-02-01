Rivals predicts Michigan football to lose out on top-ranked OL to Big Ten foe
Michigan football landed the top-ranked player in the 2025 recruiting class after it signed five-star quarterback, Bryce Underwood. Could the Wolverines do it again in the 2026 class? It's quite possible. Sherrone Moore and Co. have put forth a full-court press on five-star offensive tackle, Jackson Cantwell.
The Nixa (MO) prospect has spoken with Moore quite often and Cantwell has said he is high on the Wolverines. The No. 1 prospect per the Composite stands at 6-7, 300 pounds entering his senior year of high school. Being the top-ranked player means every college out there is wanting to land him. So who is Michigan's biggest competition?
RELATED: Rivals' national recruiting analyst predicts Michigan football to land 2026 5-star QB
According to Rivals' national recruiting director, Adam Gorney, he predicts Michigan will miss out on Cantwell who he believes will end up at Oregon.
"The list remains long for the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 Rivals250 as every top program in the country is coming for the five-star offensive tackle whose parents were both Olympians. The Nixa, Mo., standout shined at the recent Under Armour Game even though he was a year younger than most on the field.
"Oregon has the edge right now but Michigan, Georgia, Missouri and many others remain involved. Alabama and Ohio State stopped by his school this week.
"The Ducks could be the team to beat though since Cantwell and his family love that coach Dan Lanning is from Missouri (talk about lucky) and started as a high school coach in the state.
"Lots of things could still change but there is the Lanning connection, the way that Oregon develops offensive linemen and an elite track program in Eugene, along with so many other qualities that draw people to the Pacific Northwest."
Michigan has produced plenty of good offensive linemen recently. The Wolverines were the recipients of the Joe Moore Award in both 2021 and 2022 for having the best line in the college. With coach Moore running the show, the offensive line will always mean something to Michigan and top recruits will likely have interest in the Wolverines.
“It was a fun visit,” Cantwell told On3 Sports following a visit. “I got to meet the coaches and see all the facilities. I talked to the strength coach and the personnel people. I think the campus is pretty nice. It looks like a good place to live. It was an enjoyable visit. I didn’t get to see The Big House because I was short on time. I definitely want to do that next time. I will probably be back. Maybe for a spring practice.”
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Analyst likes Michigan's chances in 2025: 'I think Bryce Underwood is going to be that dude'
Donovan Edwards dunks on Ohio State: 'They ain't getting no gold pants either'
Rivals' national recruiting analyst predicts Michigan football to land 2026 5-star QB
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7