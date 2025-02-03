Rivals predicts Michigan football to miss out on No. 1 CB to Big Ten rival
Rivals continues to predict where the top, uncommitted prospects in the 2026 cycle will land. Adam Gorney turned his attention to the cornerbacks in '26 and one play the Wolverines are staying in contact with is five-star cornerback Elbert Hill. The Akron (OH) product is high on Michigan and plans on visiting the Wolverines but Michigan has some stiff competition if it hopes to land Hill.
Being in Ohio, the Wolverines will have to beat out the Buckeyes in his recruitment. As of now, Gorney is predicting that Ohio State lands Hill over Michigan and others.
RELATED: Rivals' national recruiting director places prediction for Michigan football to land explosive 2026 WR
"The five-star cornerback from Akron (Ohio) Hoban is making the rounds, seeing some top programs and is still pretty cagey about which program stands out most as he has Ohio State, USC, Michigan, Oregon and others involved.
"But the Buckeyes are the team to beat. Ohio State’s coaching staff has made Hill a major priority, he’s an in-state kid and he’s taken numerous visits to Columbus. Almost at a 100 percent clip, that means Ohio State is out in front.
"Others will try hard because Hill is so talented but if Ohio State doesn’t get him it would be a major surprise."
The 5-10 corner is considered the 22nd-ranked player in 2026 by the Composite and he is the top-ranked cornerback. Hill appears to be 'warm' on Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, and Oregon at the moment.
Michigan currently has two commitments in the '26 class. The Wolverines have a commitment from four-star cornerback Brody Jennings and wide receiver Jaylen Pile.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Analyst likes Michigan's chances in 2025: 'I think Bryce Underwood is going to be that dude'
Donovan Edwards dunks on Ohio State: 'They ain't getting no gold pants either'
Rivals' national recruiting analyst predicts Michigan football to land 2026 5-star QB
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7