Michigan on visiting short list for nations top CB recruit from Ohio
Michigan defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan has his eyes firmly set on 2026 No. 1 rated cornerback Elbert Hill. The 5-foot-11 180 pound corner is a composite 5-star recruit, the No. 1 CB recruit and No. 21 overall rated recruit in the 2026 recruiting class. He hails from Akron, Ohio. We all remember a cornerback that came from Ohio and went to Ann Arbor, he ended up doing pretty well for himself in the maize and blue uni. It appears that Hill will be in town soon to see just how well Ohio cornerbacks have done in Ann Arbor. I am quite certain part of his visit will involve a stroll past the Charles Woodson Heisman display.
According to On3's Steven Wiltfong, Hill has a short list of desired visits that looks like the who's-who of college football. The list is dominated by B10 schools. Alabama, Oregon, Penn St, Ohio State, and Michigan all look to vie for his time in the coming months. This recruitment looks to be a long and slow one, as most 5-star level recruitments generally are. Maybe Michigan can get Woodson on the phone with this talented youngster to help sway him towards the good guys.
