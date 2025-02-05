Social media erupts after Michigan football lands another 5-star talent
Michigan football added its third five-star commitment to the 2025 recruiting cycle. Wednesdsay marked National Signing Day and the Wolverines added former Alabama offensive lineman Ty Haywood into the fold. The Denton (TX) Ryan product chose the Wolverines early in the morning to solidify what many thought was coming.
RELATED: Michigan lands commitment from 5-star former Alabama commit
Haywood is considered the 39th-best player per the Composite and he is the No. 6 offensive tackle in the 2025 class. With Haywood in the fold, Michigan now has quarterback Bryce Underwood and fellow offensive tackle Andrew Babalola as the three five-stars. In his first true recruiting class, head coach Sherrone Moore did a great job building the class.
Following Haywood's commitment, social media reacted and here are some of the best ones.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football: Biff Poggi's role with the Wolverines in 2025 is revealed
2 Michigan Football players crack ESPN's 2025 way-too-early All-America Team
Analyst likes Michigan's chances in 2025: 'I think Bryce Underwood is going to be that dude'
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7