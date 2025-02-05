BREAKING: Michigan lands commitment from 5-star former Alabama commit
Michigan’s pursuit of 5-star offensive lineman Ty Haywood has been a highly anticipated and talked-about recruiting story for months, and today, that pursuit became reality. After a considerable amount of speculation and rumors, Haywood, a former Alabama commit, officially announced that he would be joining Michigan’s 2025 recruiting class. This decision solidifies Michigan’s position as a major player in college football recruiting, as the 6-foot-5, 285-pound Texas prospect brings his talents to Ann Arbor. Haywood’s commitment represents a huge win for Michigan’s coaching staff, especially head coach Sherrone Moore and general manager Sean Magee, who have worked tirelessly to build a recruiting class that can compete at the highest level.
The 2025 class has already been making waves, thanks in large part to standout commitments from 5-star quarterback Bryce Underwood and 5-star offensive lineman Andrew Babalola. With Haywood now officially in the fold, Michigan’s 2025 recruiting class has moved up to No. 6 in the nation, further cementing its status as one of the premier recruiting programs in the country. This class is now ranked third in the Big Ten, trailing only Oregon and Ohio State, both of whom consistently bring in top talent year after year. The Wolverines have positioned themselves as a serious contender, with three 5-star recruits headlining the class—a remarkable feat in today’s competitive recruiting landscape.
Haywood had been committed to Alabama for much of the 2025 recruiting cycle, and his decision to not sign with the Crimson Tide during the early signing period raised some eyebrows. While Alabama remained in the race for his commitment, Michigan made a late push and emerged as the top contender for Haywood’s services. One key factor in this late push was Michigan’s enticing NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) offer, presented by Wolverine football general manager Sean Magee. The Wolverines also made it clear that Haywood was a priority recruit and a cornerstone piece of their 2025 class, which only strengthened their position.
Pairing Haywood with Babalola gives Michigan one of the most impressive and formidable offensive line duos in the nation. Both players have elite size, strength, and athleticism, making them ideal candidates to protect Underwood, a future star quarterback who is expected to lead Michigan’s offense for years to come. With Haywood and Babalola in place, Michigan now has the foundation for a dominant offensive line that will provide Underwood with the protection he needs to thrive in both the passing and running games.
The addition of Haywood has significant implications not only for Michigan’s offense but for the entire program. With elite talent like Haywood joining the ranks, Michigan is looking ahead to a potential Joe Moore Award for the nation’s best offensive line, which the program has already won in the past. This offensive line could be a game-changer, especially when facing off against conference rivals like Ohio State,
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Analyst likes Michigan's chances in 2025: 'I think Bryce Underwood is going to be that dude'
Donovan Edwards dunks on Ohio State: 'They ain't getting no gold pants either'
Rivals' national recruiting analyst predicts Michigan football to land 2026 5-star QB
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7