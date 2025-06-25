Michigan football lands prediction for elite 5-star prospect
With the latest addition of 6-foot-3 WR Zion Robinson, Michigan football now has two WRs committed in the 2026 cycle. The Wolverines also have long-tenured commit Jaylen Pile in the fold, as well. But Michigan isn't done bringing in talented WRs to fill out the '26 class.
Last season, the Wolverines brought in three WRs in the 2025 class, and Michigan is already the perceived favorite to land four-star Travis Johnson. Even if Michigan lands that trio, is there another WR that could come along?
Rivals' Aiden San placed a prediction in favor of Michigan landing five-star WR Calvin Russell on Wednesday.
Russell is a 6-foot-5, 195-pound athlete out of Miami (FL) Northwestern. He is the 21st-ranked player overall by 247Sports and the site's No. 3-ranked WR in the 2026 class. He plans on making a commitment on July 5.
Russell is a multi-sport athlete who excels at both basketball and track. Some believe Russell hopes to play both sports, and he took photos during his official visit in a Michigan basketball uniform.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Russell:
Hulking wide receiver with above-the-rim athleticism that makes him a uniquely dangerous target, especially down in the red zone. Owns more of a slender build, but has measured over 6-foot-5 multiple times and is blessed with a near 6-foot-10 wingspan. Isn’t exactly the most polished route runner at this stage, but creates separation with unexpected suddenness for such a longer strider. Superb body control tends to create even more of a disadvantage for defensive backs as he wins 50-50 battles with timing and positioning. Not going to outrun every tackle, but is quick to hit the gas and can make some dynamic cuts in traffic. Spent much of freshman and sophomore seasons repping as a run first-quarterback out of necessity before settling in as a must-look option in Year 3 for a storied Miami Northwestern program that captured a 3A championship. Will need to add some body armour to a rather wiry frame in hopes of improving play strength and buy into the process at the school of his choice, but should be viewed as a potential impact pass catcher for a College Football Playoff contender that can be positioned all around the field in hopes of creating mismatches. One of those good-at-everything athletes that could legitimately play two spots in college as he’s also being recruited by basketball high majors.
