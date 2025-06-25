Social media reactions after Michigan lands elite WR Zion Robinson
The Wolverines received a significant boost to their 2026 recruiting class on Wednesday, as four-star wide receiver Zion Robinson officially announced his commitment to Michigan.
Robinson is considered one of the top prospects in the country, ranked as the No. 18 wide receiver nationally and the No. 19 overall player from the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. At 6-3, 180 pounds, Robinson brings an impressive blend of size, speed, and athleticism to the field as a multi-sport athlete, and he's widely viewed as a potential game-changer at the collegiate level. He received nearly 40 offers from some of the top programs in the country, including Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Texas. Despite the national attention he received on the recruiting trail, Robinson's decision came soon after his recent visit to Ann Arbor.
