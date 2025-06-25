Wolverine Digest

Social media reactions after Michigan lands elite WR Zion Robinson

The Michigan Wolverines received a huge boost to their 2026 recruiting class with the commitment of four-star wide receiver Zion Robinson.

Chris Breiler

4-star WR Zion Robinson commits to Michigan
4-star WR Zion Robinson commits to Michigan / Michigan Football
In this story:

The Wolverines received a significant boost to their 2026 recruiting class on Wednesday, as four-star wide receiver Zion Robinson officially announced his commitment to Michigan.

Robinson is considered one of the top prospects in the country, ranked as the No. 18 wide receiver nationally and the No. 19 overall player from the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. At 6-3, 180 pounds, Robinson brings an impressive blend of size, speed, and athleticism to the field as a multi-sport athlete, and he's widely viewed as a potential game-changer at the collegiate level. He received nearly 40 offers from some of the top programs in the country, including Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Texas. Despite the national attention he received on the recruiting trail, Robinson's decision came soon after his recent visit to Ann Arbor.

Here are some of the top reactions on social media following Robinson's commitment on Wednesday:

Michigan wide receivers coach, Ron Bellamy

Michigan offensive coordinator, Chip Lindsey

Michigan Director of Player Personnel, Albert Karschnia

2026 4-star DL Michigan commit, Alister Vallejo

2026 3-star Michigan WR commit, Jaylen Pile

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

ESPN: Michigan running back has one of the most unbreakable college football records

Incoming Michigan transfer says the goal is a National Championship

Michigan's 4-star QB commit rated among the best in the country

Michigan Football announces 'Maize Out' game for 2025 season

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Recruiting