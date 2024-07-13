Social media reactions to Michigan landing 2025 WR Phillip Wright
Michigan added its 16th member of its 2025 recruiting class on Saturday night. Three-star wide receiver Phillip Wright chose the Wolverines over LSU and Georgia. Wright is now the second WR committed to Michigan and just like four-star WR Jacob Washington, Wright hails from Louisiana. Wright plays at Destrehan (LA) and is another gadget receiver for the Wolverines to use.
Wright stands at 5-foot-11 and excels at track. He has run a 4.52 40-yard dash, a 10.46 100 meter, and 21.41 200 meters. According to the Composite, Wright is the 540th-ranked prospect in the 2025 class and the 33rd-best wide receiver.
Once Wright pledged his commitment to Michigan, social media burst out with reactions. Here are some of the best reactions to Wright committing to Michigan over a couple of SEC powers.
The moment Wright chose Michigan
2026 Michigan QB commit Brady Hart
2025 Michigan WR commit Jacob Washington
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore
2025 Michigan TE commit Eli Owens
Winged Helmet (Chris Breiler)
Swanky Wolverine
247Sports' BluePrintJay
Michigan's Director of Recruiting Sam Popper
Michigan recruiting analyst Reid Kuhl
Maize & Blue Review's Trevor McCue
