Ranking the top 5 Michigan Edge rushers from the Jim Harbaugh era
Jim Harbaugh coached a successful tenure with Michigan from 2015-2023 before heading back to the NFL. While Harbaugh is now with the Los Angeles Chargers, Wolverine fans will always remember what Harbaugh did for Michigan and what he did to bring the Wolverines back to a perennial power.
I've done the entire offensive under Jim Harbaugh -- you can find each of those positional rankings below -- so we are now going to look into the defense. The Wolverines' defense has been the heart and soul of the Michigan team since 2021. The Michigan Edge rushers have been really good and have been a big reason why Michigan has had such a good defense.
If you missed it, I've already ranked the following positions from the Harbaugh era: QBs, RBs, WRs, TEs, O-lineman
1. Aidan Hutchinson (2018-2021)
Career stats: 159 tackles. 27.5 TFLs, 18.5 sacks, 10 pass deflections, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery
Hutchinson made an impact during his sophomore year at Michigan in 2019, but he took his skills to a whole new level in 2021. Hutch had a massive senior year tallying 62 tackles, 16.5 TFLs, and 14 sacks -- he was named an All-American in '21.
He was Michigan's Male Athlete of the Year in 2021. A two-time All-Big Ten award-winner, the Rotary Lombardi Award winner in '21, Ted Hendricks Award winner in '21, and the Lott IMPACT Trophy winner in '21. He left Michigan as the program record holder for 14 sacks in a single season.
2. Chase Winovich (2015-2018)
Career stats: 184 tackles, 44.5 TFLs, 18 sacks, one pass deflection, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries
Winovich quickly became a fan-favorite in Ann Arbor. The firey Edge rusher made a name for himself around the Michigan football program and was a major contributor during his final three years there. He was named an All-American in 2018 and a two-time All-Big Ten honoree.
He started 26 games for Michigan and appeared in 45 career games. Some became familiar with Winovich as Rashan Gary's counterpart, but Winovich arguably had a better collegiate career than the former No. 1 recruit.
3. Rashan Gary (2016-2018)
Career stats: 136 tackles, 24.5 TFLs, 10.5 sacks, and one forced fumble
It was a major win for Jim Harbaugh when he landed the top recruit, Rashan Gary. He immediately became a known commodity around the city. He played in all 13 games as a freshman but became a full-time starter during his sophomore year. He was a two-time All-Big Ten honoree with the Wolverines.
Gary left after three seasons and his stats made some people question if he was as good as he was projected. But the fact is, Michigan didn't ask Gary to go get the QB like some of the pass rushers during the Harbaugh era. He was doubled quite often and it allowed others to eat on the team. Michigan's defense wouldn't have been what it was without Gary on the field.
4. Taco Charlton (2013-2016)
Career stats: 94 tackles, 27.5 TFLs, 18.5 sacks, two pass deflections, and one forced fumble
Taco was another one of those quick Edge rushers back in the early Harbaugh days at Michigan. He played significant snaps from 2014-2016 and was the Wolverines' top Edge rusher in '16. He was 14th in the country with 9.5 sacks his senior year.
Charlton was a first-team All-Big Ten member in '16 and tallied a sack in seven of his final 10 games at Michigan. Charlton had a career-high nine tackles against Ohio State in 2016.
5. Josh Uche (2016-2019)
Career stats: 56 tackles, 20.5 TFLs, 16.5 sacks, three pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery
Some view Uche as a linebacker, but Uche was the true definition of a Michigan Edge rusher. He only started nine games for Michigan, but Uche was as good at getting off the edge as any Wolverine during his time. He was a two-time All-Big Ten member and led Michigan in '19 with 11.5 TFLs and 8.5 sacks.
Uche was primarily used when it was time to rush the QB and he really, really excelled in that area.
Honorable mention: David Ojabo
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Three Michigan football players who could win the Heisman in 2024
Top CFB analyst ranks Michigan outside preseason Top 10
Former Ohio State player has another terrible take on Michigan football