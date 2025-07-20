Social media, Coach Esposito reacts to Michigan gaining commitment from '27 Louis Esposito

BREAKING: Class of 2027 OT Louis Esposito IV has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’5 265 OT chose the Wolverines over Purdue, Louisville, & Pitt



He’s the son of Michigan DL Coach Lou Esposito



“I’ve been home. GO BLUE”https://t.co/kZjf484pgX pic.twitter.com/xVRtYpZuDP