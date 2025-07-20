Social media, Coach Esposito reacts to Michigan gaining commitment from '27 Louis Esposito
Michigan football gained its first commitment in the 2027 class on Sunday afternoon. Louis Esposito, the son of the Wolverines' defensive line coach Lou Esposito, announced his commitment to the maize and blue.
The Saline (MI) prospect is a three-star offensive lineman. According to the Composite, Esposito is ranked as the 510th-best player in the 2027 cycle. He is also the No. 9 prospect in the state of Michigan, according to the Composite.
Esposito picked Michigan over programs like Bowling Green, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Purdue, and Western Michigan, among other programs he held an offer from.
Michigan offered Esposito back on June 11 and that was the offer he was waiting on. Following Esposito's commitment, social media went wild. Here are some of the best reactions.
