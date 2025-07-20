Social media, Coach Esposito reacts to Michigan gaining commitment from '27 Louis Esposito

Wolverine Digest

The Wolverines gained their first 2027 commitment on Sunday.

Trent Knoop

Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Michigan football gained its first commitment in the 2027 class on Sunday afternoon. Louis Esposito, the son of the Wolverines' defensive line coach Lou Esposito, announced his commitment to the maize and blue.

The Saline (MI) prospect is a three-star offensive lineman. According to the Composite, Esposito is ranked as the 510th-best player in the 2027 cycle. He is also the No. 9 prospect in the state of Michigan, according to the Composite.

Esposito picked Michigan over programs like Bowling Green, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Purdue, and Western Michigan, among other programs he held an offer from.

Michigan offered Esposito back on June 11 and that was the offer he was waiting on. Following Esposito's commitment, social media went wild. Here are some of the best reactions.

Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

