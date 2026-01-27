This Michigan Signee Earns Five-Star Status in Final Rivals Recruiting Rankings

On Tuesday, the final Rivals300 was revealed for the class of 2026, with three Michigan signees earning five-star rankings from the recruiting site.

Running back Savion Hiter and EDGE Carter Meadows were already ranked as five stars in the Rivals300 previously, but new to the mix is two-way Wolverine signeeSalesi Moa, who is now ranked No. 30 and up to a five star from being a previous four-star recruit in the rankings.

Moa committed to new head coach Kyle Whittingham and the Wolverines during the middle of this month after signing with and enrolling at Utah previously.

Moa is considered to be a legitimate option to play both defensive back and wide receiver at the collegiate level.

🚨NEW🚨 Michigan ATH signee Salesi Moa ranks No. 30 and five-stars in the final 2026 Rivals300〽️https://t.co/lK2bMAJRP8 pic.twitter.com/f3VLPksFDv — Rivals (@Rivals) January 27, 2026

Moa's scouting report

Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, writes that Moa is an exciting prospect with NFL draft-ability at multiple positions.

"Moa is one of the more interesting prospects among the five-star group in that he could be an impact player with NFL draft-ability at three different positions," Power wrote. "He was a star receiver in high school, also a hyper-physical safety, but what really got us excited was seeing him play corner at Polynesian Bowl practices. He was Rivals’ MVP at the Polynesian Bowl and really locked down his side of the ball in man coverage and I think that adds another layer to his evaluation. It’s very possible that we could see him play on both sides of the ball in his career at Michigan. When you look at his size and athleticism, he’s around 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, tests as an outstanding athlete.

"The fluidity and instincts make me not rule out Moa being a first-round type of corner if that’s where he ends up sticking. But regardless, a phenomenal player and one who we wouldn’t be surprised to see make an impact on both sides of the ball in Ann Arbor. A lot of prospects will say they want to play both ways, but Moa actually has that ability."

With the addition of Moa and fellow receivers Jaime Ffrench (Texas) and JJ Buchanan (Utah) to help Andrew Marsh, Michigan's wide receiver room should be in a good place heading into the future.

