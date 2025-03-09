Top 2026 offensive line target hangs out with elite 2025 Michigan commit
The 2025 Michigan class culminated in the completion of a 4-star offensive lineman flipping from Alabama to the Wolverines. Ty Haywood, who was a 5-star recruit for most of his high school career before slipping to a high level 4-star rated recruit, was the Wolverines' final prospect to sign in 2025. Haywood joined 5-star Andrew Babalola, Avery Gach, and Kaden Strayhorn to form one of the top offensive line hauls in the 2025 cycle.
But recruiting never ends and coach Sherrone Moore and his staff are already working hard to build an elite class in 2026. One of the top targets for Moore and company is 4-star Zaden Krempin. Krempin is a top 250 talent and stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 260 pounds. Krempin and Haywood both come from the lone star state of Texas and appear to be quite friendly or at least familiar with one another. Krempin shared a phot to his “X” account of he and Haywood.
It remains to be seen if Krempin is favoring the maize and blue or was just taking the chance to share a photo of a friend and fellow Texan who is moving on to do big things in Ann Arbor. It looks like Krempin has some major programs on the top of his list, including Alabama and LSU. Anytime those programs are in the running for a prospect, it is not going to be an easy battle. Hopefully, having a connection with Haywood in Ann Arbor can give Michigan that slight edge that matters so much in winning these elite level recruiting wars.
