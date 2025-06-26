Top Texas prospect sets commitment date, Michigan football right in the mix
Michigan has gone into Texas and landed three prospects so far, but the Wolverines are looking to add even more from the Lone Star State. One player Michigan has been after for quite some time is star offensive lineman John Turntine III. The big offensive lineman has been quiet throughout his recruitment, but the world will soon know something regarding one of the best linemen in the 2026 class.
Turntine's father went to X to reveal his son will be making his final decision on July 4. It's long been perceived that Texas is the favorite in his recruitment, but both Michigan and Texas A&M have been pushing hard.
Turntine, the Fort Worth (TX) North Crowley prospect, is the nation's No. 36-best prospect in the 2026 class and the No. 3 interior lineman, per the Composite. There are currently two Crystal Ball predictions in favor of Turntine staying home and playing for the Longhorns.
The Wolverines currently have two offensive linemen committed in the 2026 class. Four-star Bear McWhorter committed to Michigan over Alabama and others, and most recently, Marky Walbridge picked the Wolverines over the Tide and others.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on the big lineman:
High-level offensive lineman who could possibly play multiple roles in college. Displays impressive movement ability coupled with obvious strength and sudden power. On-schedule traveler who gets wherever needed in any given scenario. A bit tight-ankled but generally quick-footed. Excels at climbing and engaging in space at the second level. Promising multi-sport profile with discus prowess pushing 160-foot plateau. Gets out over his feet at times and can play with better bend. Showed year-over-year improvement in body control compared to sophomore season. Played a key role for a Texas 6A D-I state championship team in 2024. Dropped significant weight from sophomore to junior season, but continues to re-add good mass entering senior campaign. Projects as a high-major lineman with tackle athleticism but elite guard potential who could develop into a candidate for the top half of the draft down the road.
