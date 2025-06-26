Top Texas prospect sets commitment date, Michigan football right in the mix

Decision making #TINE for @TurntineJohn on July 4th.!!! Until then NO MoE Talking.!!!!!!! I’m so excited for you son @TurntineJohn . Keep stacking days.!!!! Where is HOME? 🏠 #Teamturntine @KaiTurntine6 @Tylin_Turntine @UnclePimp28 @pimpton_renae @KWhitley20 @DerrusWilson