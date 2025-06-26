Social media loves Michigan star Danny Wolf heading to the Brooklyn Nets in 2025 NBA Draft
Michigan basketball star Danny Wolf was selected with the No. 27 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.
The do-it-all big man was a staple on the Wolverines' Sweet 16 roster. Wolf averaged 13.2 points, led the team with 9.7 rebounds, and was second on Michigan dishing out 3.6 assists per game. The 7-footer also shot nearly 34% from 3.
The Nets had five first-round picks in the draft, and they used their final pick on the Michigan big man. Brooklyn won just 26 games this past season and the Nets need all the help they can get. Wolf is a skilled big who can make an immediate impact on the offensive end of the court.
Following the section of Wolf, social media roared. Here are some of the best reactions.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Basketball: Where Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin may go in 2025 NBA Draft
4-star Jaylen Pile helping recruit top talent to Michigan: 'There definitely will be some commits soon'
Michigan football predicted to land top-150 prospect over Big Ten rival Penn State
The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team
Ranking the top 25 Big Ten WRs and top 10 TEs entering the 2025 season