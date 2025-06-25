Joel Klatt says Michigan vs. Oklahoma is a 'massive game', a game that could shape college football in '25
Following an 8-5 season, Michigan football will get started in 2025 with a primetime game at home against New Mexico. But the Wolverines only have one week to get things together before a massive Week 2 showdown against Oklahoma in Norman. Michigan will travel into hostile territory and, like in Week 1, it will be under the lights.
The Wolverines struggled offensively in 2024, having the 131st-ranked passing attack in the country. But gaining five-star QB Bryce Underwood is likely going to change things for the Michigan offense.
Michigan traveling to Oklahoma is one of Joel Klatt's 10 games that will shape the college football season in 2025.
“Week two, massive game, Michigan on the road at Oklahoma," Klatt said. "You bet. Cannot wait for this one. Sherrone Moore goes to play his former team, by the way. This is where he played at Oklahoma. He played for Bob Stoops. And now he's going to take this Michigan team that needs a bounce-back.
“They need a bounce-back year desperately. Defense was fine last year. Offense was not. They need to figure out the quarterback position. They spent a lot of money. They did a lot of work in the recruiting process and got Bryce Underwood, one of the most attractive and sought-after recruits that we've seen in a long time. They landed him. They landed him. And so this might be kind of the first major start that we see from Bryce Underwood.
“Under Sherrone Moore, Sherrone will still be there. Remember, the self-imposed suspension is not going to go into effect until after this game. So he's going to coach in this game in week two."
Michigan might need a bounce-back year, but there is a lot more pressure on the shoulders of Oklahoma coach Brent Venables. The homecoming hasn't been what Sooner fans imagined. In three seasons, he has won six games twice, while having a 10-win season in between.
"But also on the opposite side, let's face it, Oklahoma needs this for a bounce back," said Klatt. "Granted, they played a horrifically difficult schedule last year, but Brent Venables also needs a bounce-back. He needs to gain a foothold as the head coach for OU.
“Everybody was excited when he came in. Okay, they all felt the sting when Lincoln Riley rode off into the sunset, literally, to the West Coast and USC, and they brought back Brent Venables, who won a National Championship as a coordinator at OU, was an Oklahoma guy, and everyone felt good about it. But now they need something to feel good about on the field.
"So both of these programs are in desperate need of a bounce game, and this could provide that for either program. I would just say, like, John Mateer coming in with Ben Arbuckle, the offensive coordinator, I'm expecting Oklahoma to take a real good step and a nice step offensively. What might be difficult is that they're going to have to face a defense that is going to be outstanding, outstanding.”
Oklahoma brought in Washington State transfer John Mateer, who was one of the top transfers in college football. But as Klatt said, he will be facing one of the best defenses in the country. Michigan might've lost Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, and Will Johnson, but the Wolverines return several key players. Rod Moore, Rayshaun Benny, Ernest Hasumann, Derrick Moore, and Jaishawn Barham, among others, will be back.
The winner of this game will have plenty of confidence heading into conference play, and for Michigan, the Wolverines' schedule is much lighter in 2025 -- a win at Oklahoma would be gigantic.
“Wink Martindale figured it out late last year in terms of being a coordinator at the college level. They're going to get Rod Moore back at safety, and all those players that were on the field in the bowl game stopping Alabama, even with Jalen Milroe, are going to be back. They also got the transfer tackle from Clemson [Tre Williams], like they're going to be -- Michigan's going to be incredible on defense."
"And so John Mateer and that offense for OU, they're going to have quite a test early. So is Bryce Underwood. Again, winner of that game gets a major bounce forward, and now all of a sudden establishes really the depth of that conference in each of those conferences."
