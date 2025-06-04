Where Michigan Football's 2026 recruiting class ranks nationally, within Big 10
The Michigan Wolverines are hoping for a big summer on the recruiting trail, particularly when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class. After head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff landed a top 10 class in 2025, this year's class has been slow to materialize. As of this writing, the Wolverines currently have 7 commitments in the 2026 class.
Here's where Michigan ranks nationally and within the Big 10 according to 247Sports, On3, and Rivals.
247Sports
- Nationally: No. 40
- Big Ten: No. 14
On3
- Nationally: No. 17
- Big Ten: No. 6
Rivals
- Nationally: No. 31
- Big Ten: No. 9
Although the class isn't all that impressive just yet, Michigan is in the hunt for several top prospects. One of those top prospects is Savion Hiter, the No. 1 ranked running back in the nation. Although Hiter had a visit to Ohio State over the weekend, On3 recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong recently indicated that he still believes it's a two-horse race between Michigan and Tennessee.
Michigan is also making a strong push for guys like Davon Benjamin, Carter Meadows, Zion Robinson, Shadarius Toodle, and Malakai Lee.
Here's the latest look at Michigan's 7 current commitments in the 2026 recruiting class:
- QB Brady Smigiel, four-star
- TE Matt Ludwig, four-star
- CB Brody Jennings, three-star
- TE Mason Bonner, three-star
- EDGE Tariq Boney, three-star
- IOL Bear McWhorter, three-star
- WR Jaylen Pile, three-star
