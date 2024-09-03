Recruiting: Michigan football QB commit Brady Hart puts on another dazzling performance
Another week, another dazzling performance for Michigan football 2026 quarterback commit Brady Hart, who lead his Cocoa (Fla.) High School team to another blowout victory in Week 2 of the Florida high school football season.
In a 51-0 victory over Dayton Beach (Fla.) Mainland, Hart threw for 331 yards and five touchdowns while completing 18-of-30 pass attempts in the win. This comes on the heels of a strong first game of Hart's junior season, in which he completed 15-of-18 pass attempts for 270 yards and three touchdowns in Cocoa's 42-10 win over Titusville.
It will be two more years before Hart brings his talents to Ann Arbor, but it's safe to say Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell are happy to have the young gunslinger in the fold. As a sophomore in 2023, Hart led Cocoa to a 14-1 record anf a Florida 2S state championship as a first year starter. He completed 288-of-437 pass attempts (65.9%) for 3,759 yards and 41 touchdowns against 11 interceptions (per 247Sports).
Since being promoted from an offensive analyst to Michigan's quarterback coach, offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell has exceled on the recruiting trail. The Wolverines landed four-star signal-caller Jadyn Davis, who just began his freshman season at Michigan, in the 2024 class. U-M also has the verbal pledge of 2025 four-star Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot quarterback Carter Smith.
Hart, who committed to Michigan back on June 18, is considered the No. 93 overall prospect, No. 7 quarterback and No. 15 player from the state of Florida in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. The 6-foot-4, 180-pounder has garnered nearly 30 scholarship offers during his recruitment, with Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Oregon and Ohio State all showing interest.
Highlights from Hart's performance this past weekend for Cocoa High School can be viewed below:
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
'It's gonna be like the Rose Bowl': Michigan's Will Johnson previews matchup vs. Texas
'We're more than ready': Wolverines confident ahead of matchup with Texas
Sherrone Moore has confidence in the O-line: 'Expect those guys to be a lot better'
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI