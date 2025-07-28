REPORT: Michigan 'all-in' on 5-star running back ahead of August decision
We're just over three weeks away from a major decision in the 2026 recruiting cycle: the No. 1 running back in the nation, five-star Savion Hiter, is set to announce his college commitment on August 19. Four programs are at the top of Hiter's list—Michigan, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Georgia.
Michigan has long been viewed as the frontrunner, but recent reports from Rivals suggest Tennessee is gaining momentum and feels increasingly confident. According to their latest update, NIL is expected to play a significant role in HIter's decision, and Michigan is reportedly ready to compete at the highest level on that front.
"The Wolverines have been trending since early in the year and Tony Alford is one of the best when it comes to recruiting running backs. NIL is a real factor here and we are told Michigan is all-in. The same can be said about Tennessee. The Vols have to be taken seriously in this race and there is some optimism in Knoxville that they can win this battle. Georgia and Ohio State are on Hiter’s list, but this is expected to come down to the Wolverines and the Vols for the five-star."
A native of Virginia, Savion Hiter is widely regarded as a true three-down back with the talent to make an immediate impact at the collegiate level. At 5-11, 200 pounds, he combines power and athleticism, making it difficult for defenses to stop him from ripping off big gains and explosive plays.
Michigan's track record with running backs is well established, and one of the top perks often involves running behind an NFL-caliber offensive line. Hiter is weighing all the key factors: academics, NIL, player development, the chance to compete for championships, and ultimately, preparing for the NFL. Based on that criteria, Michigan is in a strong position.