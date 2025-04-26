Social media reacts to the Arizona Cardinals getting a steal after selecting Michigan football CB Will Johnson
It was a long, long wait for Michigan football CB Will Johnson. But with the 47th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Johnson finally heard his name called, and he will head to the Arizona Cardinals. At one time, Johnson was viewed as a top-five pick, but as time went on, Johnson found himself slipping and slipping down draft boards.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that Johnson had a knee issue that teams were hesitant about. But the top-10 talent is finally off the board, and now he will have to prove he's healthy and can hold up in the NFL.
Johnson, a two-time All-American, shut down Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze in 2023 during the Wolverines' national title run. The talent is undeniable and Arizona got itself a lockdown cornerback -- if he can stay healthy.
Following the selection, here's what social media thought.
