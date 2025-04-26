Michigan Football: Arizona Cardinals CB Will Johnson 'frustrated' with fall, vows he's healthy
At one time, not too long ago, Michigan football CB Will Johnson was viewed as a top-five NFL Draft selection, but as time went on -- Johnson's stock began to fall. It started by playing in just six games this past season with Michigan due to a lingering toe injury. But then Johnson missed the NFL Combine and the Wolverines' Pro Day. Despite holding a private workout for teams, Johnson found out just how worried teams were about him.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday, as Johnson slipped out of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, teams were concerned about a knee injury that wasn't revealed to the Michigan media. Johnson fell to 47th overall before the Arizona Cardinals took him in the second round.
However, the newest Arizona Cardinal vows he's healthy. After getting selected in Round 2, Johnson told reporters he's healthy.
"I'm definitely frustrated," said Johnson. "I know I'm healthy."
The two-time All-American, who shut down Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze in 2023, said he's on a mission to prove people wrong.
"I'm on a mission. It woke me up for sure," Johnson told reporters.
As long as Johnson can stay healthy, Arizona has itself a top-10 talent who could become one of the top corners in the NFL. But staying healthy will be the biggest challenge to Johnson -- because the talent is undeniable.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Social media reacts to the Arizona Cardinals getting a steal after selecting Michigan football CB Will Johnson
2025 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper has two Michigan football selections as 'winners' and 'losers' following Round 1
Draft Grades: Analysts are not impressed with Miami Dolphins taking Michigan football DT Kenneth Grant
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson