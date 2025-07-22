Too low or just right? Michigan's spot in Big Ten preseason poll sparks debate
After a disappointing 8-5 season in 2024, Michigan heads into the 2025 campaign with something to prove. Despite winning three of the last four Big Ten championships, the Wolverines find themselves ranked No. 5 in the Big Ten Preseason media poll by Cleveland.com, trailing Illinois, Oregon, Ohio State, and Penn State.
Second-year head coach Sherrone Moore made major offseason moves to improve his offense, bringing in a veteran offensive coordinator from North Carolina (Chip Lindsey) and securing the nation's top quarterback prospect (Bryce Underwood). Michigan added one of the top running backs from the transfer portal in Justice Haynes, who's expected to be a key contributor right away. Former Indiana wideout Donaven McCulley is also now in Ann Arbor, was given the No. 1 jersey (which typically means something at Michigan), and is reportedly setting the pace among the group.
Defensively, the Wolverines lost significant talent, including first-round NFL Draft picks Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, as well as cornerback Will Johnson. Despite those losses, the defensive unit remains deep. Veterans Rayshaun Benny, Derrick Moore, and TJ Guy return up front, with transfers Damon Payne (Alabama) and Tre Williams (Clemson) also expected to be part of the rotation. Linebackers Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham return as starters, while the secondary remains solid with returning starters Rod Moore, Zeke Berry, and Jyaire Hill. Michigan also made portal additions in the secondary, including TJ Metcalf out of Arkansas — a guy who could be the best defender in the Big Ten, according to Sherrone Moore.
Michigan's schedule is challenging but manageable. The Wolverines avoid playing Oregon and Penn State, but face tough road games at Oklahoma, Nebraska, and USC. And then there's that final game of the regular season against Ohio State, with the rivalry returning to Ann Arbor this fall.
Michigan's success will likely hinge on how quickly the offense develops under its new leadership. If Underwood lives up to his potential and everything goes according to plan, the Wolverines could find themselves back in the Big Ten Championship hunt — and the College Football Playoff — by season's end.
