Michigan State Week 2 Availability Report
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State has released its availability report with just under two hours to go until its game against Boston College kicks off.
The most notable news is that MSU will still be without starting free safety Nikai Martinez, who also missed the season opener last Friday against Western Michigan, even though the coaching staff seemed optimistic that he would be healthy enough to play this week. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Friday that Martinez would be still be unavailable.
"He's (Martinez) working now," Spartan secondary coach Blue Adams said earlier this week. "He's working. Like I say, you've got so much wealth of knowledge on the back end. From Armorion (Smith) to (Malik) Spencer to Nikai (Martinez), you just got a wealth of knowledge back there."
Thamel also said that redshirt freshman kicker Martin Connington would likely be available, which is confirmed by the official report. This will be Connington's first career appearance in a college game. Redshirt sophomore kicker Tarik Ahmetbasic is still out.
Full Availability Report
OUT
S Nikai Martinez
DB Caleb Gash
QUESTIONABLE
None
The loss of Martinez again will make the job that Spencer and Armorion Smith extra important, as Boston College returns leading receiver Lewis Bond, who had 102 yards and the game-winning touchdown against MSU last season.
Getting Connington healthy enough to play is also quite important. If he wasn't able to go, Michigan State would have gone again with Division II transfer Blake Sislo, who didn't appear in a single collegiate game until last week, for PATs and any shorter field goal attempts.
Michigan State also gets tight end Brennan Parachek off the list, so it appears like he will be available.
The only player on the injury report that wasn't on it in Week 1 is Gash. He made a couple tackles while providing coverage on kick returns and was named as the team's co-special teams player of the week.
