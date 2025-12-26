Raiders Holding Out Star Pass Rusher Maxx Crosby for Sunday's Game vs. Giants
Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby is being held out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants due to a knee injury he's been battling most of the season, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Amid a lost season for Las Vegas, the franchise is making a decision that they believe is in the best interest of Crosby and his long-term future. According to Rapoport, Crosby is pushing to play in the contest.
An additional report from Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reiterated Crosby's desire to suit up and play. Per Glazer, Crosby was told the Raiders are shutting him down for the final two games of the season. Crosby "vehemently disagreed" with the decision made by the franchise, according to the report, and left the building.
The 28-year-old Crosby made his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl this season after recording 73 total tackles, including 28 for loss, in 15 games this season. He has also tallied 10.0 sacks, marking the fourth time in seven seasons with the Raiders that he has notched double-digit sacks.
The Raiders are 2-13 on the season, finally approaching the end of a very disappointing first year under coach Pete Carroll.