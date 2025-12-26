SI

Raiders Holding Out Star Pass Rusher Maxx Crosby for Sunday's Game vs. Giants

Las Vegas made the decision to hold Crosby out due to a knee injury he's been battling for most of the season.

Mike McDaniel

Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby is being held out of Sunday's game against the Giants.
Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby is being held out of Sunday's game against the Giants. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby is being held out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants due to a knee injury he's been battling most of the season, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Amid a lost season for Las Vegas, the franchise is making a decision that they believe is in the best interest of Crosby and his long-term future. According to Rapoport, Crosby is pushing to play in the contest.

An additional report from Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reiterated Crosby's desire to suit up and play. Per Glazer, Crosby was told the Raiders are shutting him down for the final two games of the season. Crosby "vehemently disagreed" with the decision made by the franchise, according to the report, and left the building.

The 28-year-old Crosby made his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl this season after recording 73 total tackles, including 28 for loss, in 15 games this season. He has also tallied 10.0 sacks, marking the fourth time in seven seasons with the Raiders that he has notched double-digit sacks.

The Raiders are 2-13 on the season, finally approaching the end of a very disappointing first year under coach Pete Carroll.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL