MSU to Participate in Scotland Golf Tournaments
Michigan State men's and women's golf will be heading overseas for the 2025 St Andrews Links Collegiate, as Golf Channel and St Andrews Links Trust announced on Monday.
The other three schools participating will be the University of St Andrews, Princeton and Cal.
The three-day event will be played at the Jubilee and Old Courses in St Andrews, Scotland from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15. Stroke play will be played at the Jubilee Course the first two days before the medal match at the Old Course on the third day.
This will be the third anniversary of the event and Michigan State's first time participating.
“It will be a privilege to host the third playing of the St Andrews Links Collegiate later this year,” said St Andrews Links Trust commercial director James Ralley, per a release. “We’re proud to once again invite some of the best men’s and women’s college golfers to St Andrews and pleased to work with NBC Sports and World Wide Technology to deliver another memorable tournament at the Home of Golf.”
The event will be broadcast on Golf Channel. It will start each day at 9 a.m. ET.
“We are proud to partner with St Andrews Links Trust for the third consecutive year on this collegiate event at the Home of Golf,” said NBC Sports VP, golf partnerships and rights management Andrea Starkey.
“The St Andrews Links Collegiate is a significant part of our college golf portfolio and we’re excited to welcome three new men’s and women’s teams from the distinguished universities of Princeton University, Michigan State University, and the University of California, Berkeley, along with our host in the University of St Andrews.”
Michigan State men's golf finished third in the Big Ten Championships last season. Its season came to an end when it finished with an 11th-place tie in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.
Michigan State women's golf finished second in the Big Ten Championships. It went as far as the NCAA Championships, where it finished 18th in the 30-team field at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.
