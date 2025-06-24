Three Spartans Playing in Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit
Three Michigan State Spartan golfers will be representing the program at the 2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic, this weekend at the Detroit Golf Club. It marks the seventh annual tournament and will likely have a large number of Spartan fans in attendance to root on a trio from the alma mater.
The three Spartans that will be participating are 18-year PGA veteran Ryan Brehm, amateur Ashton McCulloch and former U.S. Amateur champion James Piot.
For Brehm, this will be his 270th tour event since going pro in 2008. The 39-year-old from Mount Pleasant has one career win that came in 2022 at the Puerto Rico Open and is seeking to win his second within his home state.
He was a standout Spartan from 2004-'08, assuming an assistant coach role for few years before playing on tour. He played in last year's tournament, missing the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
McCulloch is fresh off of his senior season at Michigan State, where he thrived immensely. He was granted a sponsor exemption back in May, giving him a chance to play amongst the professionals as an amateur golfer.
Just 22 years old, McCulloch recently played in the RBC Heritage Classic in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, also given a sponsor exemption due to him being a Canadian player from Kingston, Ontario. This will be his first time playing at the Rocket Mortgage and will receive a lot of Spartan support.
One of the most well-known golfers from Michigan State is Piot, the former U.S. Amateur winner which gave him an opportunity to play at The Masters in 2022. He is one of the first golfers from the LIV Tour to make the transition back to the PGA for a non-major event. He joined LIV back in 2022, freshly turned pro.
Piot was also given an unrestricted sponsor exemption to compete in the tournament, and it will be his first time competing in this specific event. He is currently 26 and a native of Canton, Michigan. Many will have a rooting interest for the former Spartan as he made headlines in years past around the sport.
Competition at Detroit Golf Club begins Thursday, with gates opening at 6:45 a.m. ET. Tee times have not yet been released, but all three Spartans can be seen on the first two days of the tournament unless they make the cut.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.