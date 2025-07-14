Former Spartan Pitcher Turns in Strong Return to MLB
Former Michigan State left-hander Anthony Misiewicz made a strong return to Major League Baseball with the Minnesota Twins on Thursday for his season debut. He has clawed his way back to the big leagues and looks to be a mainstay once again in his fifth Major League season.
Misiewicz was first in relief for Minnesota in its 8-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs last week. He delivered two innings, allowing just one run on one hit with three strikeouts and a walk. It was his first appearance of the 2025 season since being called up from Triple-A Saint Paul on Wednesday.
The Chesterfield, Michigan, native has had a whirlwind of a career that has swung him back and forth from the minor and big league ranks. Misiewicz played for head coach Jake Boss Jr. and the Spartans from 2014 to 2015, amassing 45 total appearances with a 3.26 ERA and an 8-8 record.
He would go on to be selected in the 18th round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners, the team he spent his first three major league seasons with. It took Misiewicz five years in minor league baseball to climb the ranks and make his debut in 2020 with Seattle.
Misiewicz has been quite the journeyman throughout his professional career, playing for eight different organizations, six of which in the MLB. He pitched for three different teams in 2023, including his hometown Detroit Tigers. It would be short-lived with just 0.1 innings of work in Detroit.
In September of 2023, as a member of the New York Yankees, Misiewicz was struck in the head with a line drive that placed him on the injured list and would become a free agent just two months later. He made one more appearance with New York in 2024 but has been primarily in the minors since 2023.
Grinding through 26 appearances with a 2-2 record and 4.02 ERA this season in Triple-A, Misiewicz finally got another call to return to the majors with the Twins, the team that signed him as a free agent at the end of 2024. He has returned to the biggest stage, and a strong first outing should help him stay.
