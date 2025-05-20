Spartans Take Home Multiple Conference Awards
The Michigan State Spartans are currently preparing for a postseason run in the Big Ten tournament and were greeted in Omaha, Nebraska, with a few Big Ten postseason awards. Three different Spartans earned conference honors this season for unbelievable years in the Green and White.
Coming as no surprise at all, Spartans junior left handed pitcher Joseph Dzierwa was a shoo-in for First Team All-Big Ten after being named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year. The numbers that Dzierwa posted this year were out of a video game as he dominated the rest of the conference.
Dzierwa hurled the top ERA in the Big Ten at 2.31 in 85.2 innings pitched. He currently holds the fourth-best record at 8-3 with the second-most innings pitched, finishing second in strikeouts (98) with only 21 walks and allowed the least amount of earned runs (22) in the most innings pitched.
Michigan State also had a second-team All-Big Ten selection in sophomore infielder Ryan McKay. He led the team in almost every offensive category, including batting average (.322), on-base percentage (.424), total hits (65), doubles (19) and walks (35).
McKay finished with the third-most doubles in the Big Ten and seventh in total runs scored (55). He was the catalyst to the Spartans' offense all season, finding a way on base at all times. He is going to be the highlight piece of the Spartan program for years to come.
Redshirt senior infielder Sam Busch rounds out the award list for the Spartans, being named a Big Ten sportsmanship honoree, given to the player that displays excellence in "sportsmanship, ethical behavior, academic and citizenship" of baseball.
Busch was also the top power hitter for Michigan State this season, blasting a team-high 15 home runs and finishing 10th in the Big Ten in RBIs (60). He hit .290 this season with 53 total hits, 10 doubles, and 28 walks. He delivered some memorable big flies for the Spartans this season.
You can catch the No. 12-seeded Spartans in Big Ten tournament action this week in Omaha, Nebraska, starting Tuesday night against the No. 6 seed Nebraska Cornhuskers. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT, with all the action being streamed on the FOX Sports App.
