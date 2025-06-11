Spartans' Dzierwa Earns Two More Season Awards
Michigan State left-handed pitcher Joseph Dzierwa is going to need a trophy case the size of McLane Stadium after earning two more prestigious season awards on Tuesday. 2025 was a historic season for the Haskins, Ohio native, and he continues to be recognized for his success.
Dzierwa was selected to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) first-team All-Midwest Region as well as Perfect Game's second-team All-American. One of the best pitchers in the entire country is cementing himself as one of the greatest hurlers to come through the program.
Dzierwa was the best pitcher in the Big Ten this season by a long shot, holding the best ERA (2.36), the sixth-best record (8-3), No. 3 in innings pitched (91.2), second-lowest opponent batting average (.201), a 10.2 K/9 ratio, and second-most strikeouts (104) which also ranks 34th in the nation.
He helped deliver some of the biggest wins of the year for MSU, leading the Spartans to a pair of ranked wins over No. 6 Oregon and No. 25 USC on the road. Whenever he was on the mound, the Spartans could beat anyone in the country.
The only other Spartan pitcher that you could compare Dzierwa to is probably MSU great, Mark Mulder, an eight-year big leaguer and two-time All-Star. Dzierwa certainly has the talent and potential to reach or even exceed those impressive accolades from the Spartans' best pitcher in history.
To recap Dzierwa's accolades this season, he won Big Ten Pitcher of the Week four times, Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, MSU Team Awards for Most Valuable Pitcher and Player, Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and Dick Howser Trophy Pitcher of the Week.
That is before the two most recent awards of All-American and All-Region. The junior lefty is truly a special talent, and whichever Major League organization decides to draft him in the first or second round is going to receive one heck of an arm.
Dzierwa has been projected as a Top-100 pick, going as high as No. 50 overall. Holding a fastball in the mid to upper-90s with nasty off-speed stuff, Dzierwa is going to fit right in with an MLB farm system and hopefully climb the ranks fairly quickly. He is only 21 years old, after all, with a very high ceiling.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and give us your thoughts on Dzierwa's season and draft chances WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our electric community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.