Two More Spartans Named Summer League All-Stars
Two of the Michigan State Spartans' top ballplayers have been added to All-Star rosters for their respective collegiate summer leagues midway through the summer season.
Rising sophomore second baseman Ryan McKay got the nod out for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks of the Cape Cod League, the top collegiate league in the country. Rising junior third baseman Randy Seymour is an All-Star for the Newport Gulls in the New England League.
McKay was named one of seven infielders for the West Division of the top premier collegiate summer league and is well deserved. The everyday Spartan second baseman is hitting a strong .325 batting average with 25 total hits, four doubles, nine RBI and two stolen bases.
Nobody was better for head coach Jake Boss Jr. last year as McKay started all 54 games and took home a second-team All-Big Ten honor. He led the Spartans and ranked 24th in batting average (.319) with 67 total hits and 20 doubles. He also had a fielding percentage of .948 with just 20 errors.
Seymour is a South Division All-Star, playing out of Newport, Rhode Island, with teams also playing out of Massachusetts and New York. He has the fifth-best average on the team (.279) with 29 total hits, six doubles, four home runs and 23 RBIs.
In his junior season with the Spartans in 2024, Seymour was a major asset to the Spartans, reaching the Big Ten Tournament for the second time in the past three seasons. 53 total hits, including 19 extra-base hits and 36 RBIs, made him one of MSU's top hitters last season.
The Spartans continue to represent the program well, with Seymour and McKay joining three other All-Stars from the Northwoods League. Sophomore catcher Adam Broski, right-handed pitcher Logan Pikur and freshman outfielder Isaac Sturgess all named top players in their league.
Each summer league concludes in mid-August, giving each Spartan time to recuperate ahead of the next season in March of 2026. Each will look to have built off of strong All-Star summer seasons into a Big Ten season that must result in another Big Ten Tournament appearance and a winning record.
