Three Spartans Selected as Summer League All-Stars
A trio of Michigan State Spartan ballplayers are thriving in the Northwoods League Baseball in Northern Michigan this summer, as right-handed pitcher Logan Pikur, outfielder Isaac Sturgess and catcher Adam Broski were named as league All-Stars.
The two Spartans currently play for the Traverse City Pit Spitters, a popular college summer baseball team, up north. The league features teams from all over the Midwest, including Royal Oak, Battle Creek, Rockford and Kalamazoo.
Sturgess is currently the second-best hitter on the team with 46 hits, eight doubles, three triples, 25 RBI, and a batting average of .357. He holds the team lead in RBIs but is second in almost every other offensive category to infielder and fellow All-Star, Aaron Piasecki (Central Michigan).
The Spartan freshman only received 10 at-bats and five walks for head coach Jake Boss Jr. this past season. With a full year under his belt and a strong summer league season, there is a good chance that he finds an everyday starting spot for MSU this coming year.
For Pikur, he has been lights out on the bump. The right-hander is dealing a 1.85 ERA in 24.1 total innings with just five earned runs allowed on 12 hits. he has also struck out 19 batters while walking just 10 and has a batting average against of just .152.
Pikur has been a strong piece to the Spartan pitching staff over the past two years. He has made 20 appearances in back-to-back seasons and was kept in the game much longer this past year. He dealt 32.1 innings with a 6.06 ERA, 1-2 record, with four stars and 16 relief appearances.
Almost the entire Spartan roster is playing in some sort of collegiate summer league to stay polished ahead of next season. MSU star second baseman Ryan McKay has been thriving in the Cape Cod League, one of the other top summer leagues to play in as an elite Division I player.
Traverse City is currently tied for second place in the Great Lakes East division, but the true purpose of playing in these leagues is for extra preparation heading into the next collegiate season. There is no bearing on wins or losses, just personal improvement and reaching a higher level of development.
