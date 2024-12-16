3 Things MSU Basketball Must be Aware of Against Oakland
Michigan State basketball will return to action on Tuesday after a nine-day break to take on Oakland at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
After a Cinderella run last March, the Golden Grizzlies have come back down to Earth, starting the season 3-5.
Oakland ranks near the bottom of the nation in many different spots, so there are a lot of aspects that Spartans coach Tom Izzo can target.
However, the Golden Grizzlies have had a tough schedule, playing some of the best teams in the nation.
After the Kansas Jayhawks beat the Spartans in the Champions Classic, the Golden Grizzlies hoped to pull off the upset against the No. 1 team. They were no match for the Jayhawks, losing by 21 points.
Here are three things for Michigan State to focus on against Oakland:
Oakland’s Rim Protection
The Spartans should be able to get to the hoop successfully against Oakland. The Golden Grizzlies rank 307th in blocks per game, lacking protection at the rim.
Michigan State is one of the best teams in the Big Ten at scoring in the paint; earlier this season, the Spartans scored 52 points in the paint against Niagara.
Look for high-flying Michigan State forward Coen Carr to have a few rim-rattling dunks to get the Izzone and the entire Breslin crowd going.
Oakland's Foul Prevention
Although Oakland isn’t great at getting blocks, they do a very good job of playing defense without fouling.
The Golden Grizzlies average only 13.7 personal fouls per game, which ranks No. 10 in the nation.
When the Spartans' outside shots don’t fall, they do a really good job of getting to the free-throw line.
The Spartans' best foul-drawer is, by far, forward Frankie Fidler. The Omaha transfer gets to the line often; against Bowling Green, Fidler went to the line 10 times, making all 10.
The Golden Grizzlies’ Offensive Struggles
Oakland has one of the worst offenses in the country, averaging slightly under 60 points per game.
There has been an issue with Oakland moving the ball. Through eight games the Golden Grizzlies only average 9.6 assists per game.
The Golden Grizzlies have missed the microwave scoring from former forward Jack Goelke, who caught fire in March, leading them to the Sweet Sixteen.
It’s hard to believe that the Golden Grizzlies have enough firepower to keep up with the Spartans, who are now ranked.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.