Do Current Spartans Draw Similarities From 2019 Final Four Squad?
The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans (15-2, 6-0 B1G) recently earned their 10th-straight win, earning their best start to a season since their magical Final Four season in 2018-19. This current team is showing similar flashes to one of the best teams in program history.
Every team is different, but after the Spartans picked up another key win over the Penn State Nittany Lions at home on Wednesday night, they are looking more and more like the Spartans of old that competed for a conference title and Final Four berth every single season.
Currently undefeated in the Big Ten at 6-0, this team is one of the top favorites to win another Big Ten regular season title, just like they did in 2019 as co-champions alongside the Purdue Boilermakers. Their play style and performance are extremely similar and this team has a very high potential.
Calling back to the team that took down the Duke Blue Devils and Zion Williamson in the Elite Eight of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, there are several players on this current team that remind us of the alumni that led that historical team to their 10th Final Four in program history.
Floor general and redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. has shown flashes of former Spartan great Cassius Winston while junior forward Jaxon Kohler has closely resembled the play style of former big man Xavier Tillman. Senior Jaden Akins may have some Aaron Henry in him as well.
There are many similarities not just in record or individual play comparison, but in the style that they are winning games. Michigan State has always been a program of depth that has a myriad of impact scorers, but what has been on display this year mimics what was accomplished six years ago.
The Spartans were dominating their Big Ten opponents when they started the season 18-2 and 9-0 in conference play. They are on track to the same this season and are continuing to handle some tough conference opponents both at home and on the road.
It is always tough to compare one team to another from different years, but the message is that this current Michigan State team has the same potential and possibly better than what was done in 2019. They have the players, the coaching, and the execution to become another storied Spartan team.
