How to Watch Michigan State vs. Duke, Massive Top-10 Showdown

The biggest game on Michigan State's non-conference schedule is here. Saturday's game needs little introduction; the Spartans are ranked seventh in the country, and Duke is fourth. Both teams enter undefeated, as well.

Here are all the ways people can watch this blue-bloods-only clash at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

TV Details

Michigan State Spartans guard Divine Ugochukwu competing against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, inside the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Tip-off: Noon ET

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play); Jim Jackson (analyst)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler inbounds the ball during a game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channel 85 or on the SiriusXM app.

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)

Radio Info - Blue Devil Sports Network

Dec 2, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after making the game-winning steal during the second half against the Florida Gators at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 67-66. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Durham: 96.5 FM, 620 AM

SiriusXM: Channels 137 or 193, or SiriusXM app

Announcers: David Shumate (play-by-play); John Roth (analyst)

More on the Matchup

Nov 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) looks to pass the ball against Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Duke is 9-0; Michigan State is 8-0. Both teams have taken down three ranked opponents already this season, so both sides are battle-tested entering Saturday.

Love them or (probably) hate them, the Blue Devils are still one of college basketball's top-tier teams. Duke has five national championships and 18 Final Fours in its program's history, including an appearance in the national semifinal last season.

If there's been a kyptonite for Tom Izzo and MSU, it's the Blue Devils. Duke holds a 15-4 all-time series lead over the Spartans with a 13-4 mark against Izzo. Saturday will be the Blue Devils' third trip to the Breslin Center, a building where they are 2-0.

This season's Duke team is led by a freshman: Cameron Boozer . He doesn't play like a freshman, though, and is leading his team in points (23.6), rebounds (9.3), assists (3.7), and steals (1.7) per game. That much scoring is the second-highest mark in the country, only trailing Kansas State's PJ Haggerty (25.1 points per game).

Nov 18, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils are in their fourth season with head coach Jon Scheyer, who took over following the retirement of Mike Krzyzewski, who had spent 42 seasons at Duke. Scheyer hasn't allowed Coach K's program to miss a beat; he's 98-22 (.817) so far at the helm.

Scheyer and Izzo have faced off against one another once before, which was during the Champions Classic on Nov. 14, 2023, which was a 74-65 Blue Devil victory. Michigan State and Duke are scheduled to meet next year, as well, during that event in Chicago.

Nov 14, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the first half against the Indiana State Sycamores at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images