How to Watch Michigan State vs. Duke, Massive Top-10 Showdown
In this story:
The biggest game on Michigan State's non-conference schedule is here. Saturday's game needs little introduction; the Spartans are ranked seventh in the country, and Duke is fourth. Both teams enter undefeated, as well.
Here are all the ways people can watch this blue-bloods-only clash at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
TV Details
Tip-off: Noon ET
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play); Jim Jackson (analyst)
Radio Info - Spartan Media Network
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
SiriusXM: Channel 85 or on the SiriusXM app.
Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)
Radio Info - Blue Devil Sports Network
Durham: 96.5 FM, 620 AM
SiriusXM: Channels 137 or 193, or SiriusXM app
Announcers: David Shumate (play-by-play); John Roth (analyst)
More on the Matchup
Duke is 9-0; Michigan State is 8-0. Both teams have taken down three ranked opponents already this season, so both sides are battle-tested entering Saturday.
Love them or (probably) hate them, the Blue Devils are still one of college basketball's top-tier teams. Duke has five national championships and 18 Final Fours in its program's history, including an appearance in the national semifinal last season.
If there's been a kyptonite for Tom Izzo and MSU, it's the Blue Devils. Duke holds a 15-4 all-time series lead over the Spartans with a 13-4 mark against Izzo. Saturday will be the Blue Devils' third trip to the Breslin Center, a building where they are 2-0.
This season's Duke team is led by a freshman: Cameron Boozer. He doesn't play like a freshman, though, and is leading his team in points (23.6), rebounds (9.3), assists (3.7), and steals (1.7) per game. That much scoring is the second-highest mark in the country, only trailing Kansas State's PJ Haggerty (25.1 points per game).
The Blue Devils are in their fourth season with head coach Jon Scheyer, who took over following the retirement of Mike Krzyzewski, who had spent 42 seasons at Duke. Scheyer hasn't allowed Coach K's program to miss a beat; he's 98-22 (.817) so far at the helm.
Scheyer and Izzo have faced off against one another once before, which was during the Champions Classic on Nov. 14, 2023, which was a 74-65 Blue Devil victory. Michigan State and Duke are scheduled to meet next year, as well, during that event in Chicago.
A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.