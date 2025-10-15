Where MSU Women's Basketball Landed in Preseason AP Poll
Michigan State women's basketball is continuing its rise entering the third year under head coach Robyn Fralick.
On Tuesday, the preseason AP Poll came out, ranking the best teams in the nation, and the Spartans will begin the year ranked No. 23. This is the first time that MSU is in the preseason Top 25 since 2019, when it began the year ranked No. 17.
Last Year's Success
Michigan State's program took a nice step forward last year. MSU reached as high as No. 15 in the AP rankings at one point in the 2024-25 season, which was the program's best ranking since the 2019-20 season, when it also was No. 15.
The Spartans ended up receiving a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which was MSU's best seeding since it was a four seed during the 2016 tourney.
Roster Outlook
Michigan State had three different players last year who averaged at least 10 points per game, and it returns two of them for another season.
Forward Grace VanSlooten was a force for the Spartans after transferring to MSU from Oregon last year. Her 15.5 points per game were the most on the team, but she also contributed 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks.
The Spartans' other top returner is guard Theryn Hallock. There are really not many harder-working players out there. Last season, she averaged 13.3 points, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.
Portal Adds
Fralick also got to work in the transfer portal. The biggest addition Michigan State has gotten is guard Jalyn Brown, who was previously at Arizona State. Last year at ASU, Brown averaged 18.0 points per game, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Turnovers were a problem, though, as her 129 last year (4.4 per game) were the second-most in the Big 12.
Another notable addition is Rashunda Jones, who averaged 9.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists as a sophomore at Purdue. The year prior, she made the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.
MSU also got an international transfer from guard Sara Sambolic. She had previously been attending the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia and is a part of her country's senior national team.
There is also forward Marah Dykstra, who was previously at Montana State. Across the last two years there, she averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 points, and 2.3 assists per game and was an All-Big Sky honoree twice.
