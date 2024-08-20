Positives from Michigan State's Spain Trip, So Far
The Michigan State men's basketball team is currently overseas, playing a few games in Spain as they prepare for the 2024-25 season.
The Spartans have a three-game scrimmage schedule with one game left later today. One was in Madrid, one was in Valencia, and the one today will be in Barcelona.
Head Coach Tom Izzo’s squad is 2-0 through its first two games. It narrowly defeated the Madrid All-Stars, 94-87, and then won their next game against the Valencia All-Stars, 105-59.
This Spartans' squad has many new faces, and young players are looking to take on bigger roles. A trip overseas to play professionals is a good way for Izzo to learn about his team early on.
So far, things look impressive.
Sophomore point guard Jeremy Fears Jr., who was shot in the leg last December and missed much of his freshman season, looks healthy and ready to lead this Spartans’ squad that has needed a leader like him for several years.
Fears has made big plays throughout these two games, ready to shoulder the responsibility of being an Izzo point guard. Spartan fans should not worry about leadership and point guard play next season because Fears will provide it.
Also in the backcourt, junior guard Tre Holloman was arguably Michigan State's most improved player last season. Holloman came to East Lansing as a feisty defender without much offensive game.
Since then, Holloman has become one of the most reliable shooters on the team, and his ability to run the offense has gone from out-of-necessity to being a luxury.
Holloman looks like he is taking another step forward. He continues to look comfortable leading the way or playing a complementary role. Even if he does not start in 2024, he should see lots of time on the court because his play warrants it.
Michigan State is looking for one of its sophomore forwards, Xavier Booker or Coen Carr, to step forward.
So far, it looks as if both have answered the call.
Each player has a 20-point outing in this exhibition series, Booker’s coming in the first game and Carr’s coming in the most recent. Both sophomores look comfortable and confident, as Booker’s jumper looks smooth and improved, while Carr is still impossible to stop when he gets a head of steam downhill.
There are plenty of other positives from the Spain trip so far, including transfer wing Frankie Fidler’s shot-creating ability and the surprisingly immediate poise freshman Jase Richardson and Kur Teng have shown.
With one game left on this international trip, seeing who closes it out with impressive play should be interesting.
