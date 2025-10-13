First Lionel Messi vs. Lamine Yamal Showdown Given Date, Prospective Venue—Report
The Finalissima, which pits the champions of Europe and South America against one another, is expected to take place on March 28, 2026 at the scene of Argentina’s World Cup triumph.
While this newfangled competition—the inaugural edition of which was won by Argentina against Italy in June 2022—offers its own international merits, it will also serve as the first-ever competitive meeting between Lionel Messi and the player many have tipped to become his legendary heir, Lamine Yamal.
The Barcelona No. 10s of past and present have never before faced off on the field. They have, however, met.
Back in December 2007, a 20-year-old Messi took part in a Barcelona calendar photoshoot to help fund the club’s charitable donations to Unicef. Twelve players posed with Catalan children randomly selected by a draw. By a devilish twist of face, Messi ended up getting pictured washing a baby Lamine in a plastic bath.
The pair could very well be reunited almost two decades later as the leading lights for their respective nations.
The photo of a soapy Yamal with Messi surfaced during the teenager’s triumphant run to continental glory with Spain at Euro 2024. Fans of the national team and Barcelona soon mocked up the images on large banners proclaiming Yamal to have been “blessed by the GOAT.”
That same summer Messi, who is 20 years Yamal’s senior, was helping Argentina win their second successive Copa América title.
The Finalissima was initially scheduled for 2025 but had to be pushed back to 2026 due to scheduling conflicts. An undecided date in March was floated in the summer but now MARCA claim that the 28th has been chosen. Such is the prestige of this new competition, FIFA are thought to be adamant that it will be the only fixture on the calendar that day.
While the date is described as confirmed, the venue has not yet been nailed down. Qatar’s Lusail Stadium, the setting for Argentina’s spectacular six-goal thriller with France in the 2022 World Cup final, appears to be the most likely destination.
Details of 2026 Finalissima
Category
Information
Teams involved
Argentina, Spain
Date
March 28, 2026*
Venue
Lusail, Qatar*
Defending champions
Argentina
* Yet to be confirmed officially.