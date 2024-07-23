Ron 'BoBo' Charles, Member of MSU Basketball's 1979 Title Team Passes Away
The Michigan State basketball community is mourning the loss of one of its beloved members of the Spartans' 1979 national championship team.
Ron "BoBo" Charles has passed away at the age of 65. His former teammate, Michigan State legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson, wrote about his friend's passing in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"I am still in disbelief after hearing the news about my Michigan State University teammate Ron 'BoBo' Charles," Johnson wrote. "Ron was such a kind and nice person who never had anything bad to say about anyone. He always stayed positive and treated people with respect.
"I had the pleasure of spending two years of my life with him on and off the court at Michigan State. Ron was a great basketball player, super athletic, and played a vital role in us winning the 1979 National Championship.
"Cookie and I are definitely devastated and saddened by the news because we were all so close and spent a lot of time together at MSU. Ron is gone way too early and will be sorely missed. We are praying for his two children, extended family and friends across the Virgin Islands and here in the U.S."
Charles was Johnson's roommate when the former first arrived at Michigan State.
Charles played four seasons at Michigan State, including two before Johnson joined the program. He made 52 starts in 110 games as a Spartan, including a start in the national championship game against Indiana State in 1979.
Charles averaged 8.3 points per game, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in his career as a Spartan.
The national champion would go on to be selected in the fourth round of the 1980 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls.
