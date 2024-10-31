Spartan Guard Played First Home Game Since Injury
The Michigan State Spartans concluded their exhibition contests at home on Tuesday night with a dominating win over Ferris State and received impressive play from several of their returning stars, specifically redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr., who is making the comeback of a lifetime.
Just months into his first collegiate season in 2023, Fears tragically suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound injury near his hometown of Joliet, Illinois. Playing just 12 games in his freshman year, he utilized a medical redshirt and sat out the remainder of the season. In 2024, he is back in full force.
Fears made a quick recovery and is back to full health, showing why head coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans recruited him to the program. He was very close to his first double-double of his young career on Tuesday, posting nine points, eight assists, and just one turnover against the Bulldogs.
"The last 10 months been ups and downs," Fears told reporters after the game. "Obviously, goods and bads, it's really getting used to my body, a lot of change," Fears said postgame. "Just grateful, nervous, anxious, and just really excited to be back out there. [I] can't really ask for nothing more, being able to play with the team, being back with coach [Izzo]. I'm learning still, getting better, and I think I still have a long way to go. Obviously, this was a traumatic change in my body, so just making sure I'm physically and mentally there every day and still trying to help everyone get better. It's just a blessing."
A traumatic experience that many would not have been able to overcome, the 19-year-old has persevered and kept his passion for the game of basketball, doing everything possible to reach this point once more. He looks even better than he did prior to the injury.
Fears was asked about how he felt he performed, quarterbacking the offense against the Bulldogs and taking a much larger role as one of the veteran returners.
"I think I did OK," Fears said. "Obviously, I need to help my teammates get a little bit more shots, maybe get them open shots and just find some way to keep leading and doing more. I think I could have done a lot more out there, maybe guard it harder, jump the ball, don't be lazy, box out, get more rebounds, and just do a little bit of everything out there and just keep leading."
The Spartans' next contest will tip off regular season play at the Breslin Center against Monmouth on Nov. 4. Fears will have his first chance in a regular season game for the first time since Dec. 21, 2023, and from what he has shown so far this year, he is geared up and ready for an incredible season.
