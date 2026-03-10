Monmouth vs. Hofstra Prediction, Odds for CAA Championship Final

The Monmoth Hawks and Hofstra Pride are set to face each other in the CAA Championship Final tonight with a spot in the NCAA Tournament on the line.

These two teams finished third and fourth in the conference standings at the end of the regular season, but it was Hofstra that won both regular season meetings between them. With that being said, Monmouth can wipe out those two losses immediately with a win tonight.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for the Colonial Athletic Championship Final.

Monmouth vs. Hofsta Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

Monmouth +4.5 (-110)

Hofstra -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Monmouth +168

Hofstra -205

Total

OVER 132.5 (-115)

UNDER 132.5 (-105)

Monmouth vs. Hofstra How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: CareFirst Arena

How to Watch (TV): CBSSN

Monmouth Record: 19-14 (11-7 in CAA)

Hofstra Record: 23-10 (12-6 in CAA)

Monmouth vs. Hofstra Betting Trends

Hofstra is 20-11 ATS this season

The OVER is 16-15 in Hofstra games this season

Monmouth is 17-14-1 ATS this season

The UNDER is 17-15 in Monmouth games this season

Monmouth vs. Hofstra Key Player to Watch

Cruz Davis, G - Hofstra Pride

Cruz Davis is leading Hofstra in points per game (20.6), assists per game (4.7), and steals (1.1). The offense goes through him, and he's been fantastic this season, specifically from beyond the arc, where he's shooting 40.4%. He scored a combined 43 points in his two games against Monmouth this season.

Monmouth vs. Hofstra Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why, instead of betting on a side, I'm looking at a team total bet in this game:

Monmouth is already a poor shooting team, ranking 262nd in the country in effective field goal percentage. They have a tough matchup ahead of them when they face a Hofstra team that ranks 46th in defensive efficiency.

Thanks look even worse when you dive into the stylistic matchup. Monmouth is 76th in the country in two-point shot rate, with 65.8% of its shots coming from two-point range. Hofstra is built to shut down that type of offense, ranking third in college basketball in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting 43.9% from two-point range.

These two teams have already faced each other twice this season, and Monmouth scored 57 points and 64 points in those games, the latter of which came in an overtime game.

Pick: Monmouth Team Total UNDER 65.5 (-120)

