Former Spartan Aaron Henry Signs With New Team

Michigan State basketball has a number of alumni playing in the pros, some in the NBA and others elsewhere.
Former Spartan forward Aaron Henry has been playing in Japan the last couple of years, and while he will be staying there, he has joined a new club.
According to LIFT Sports, Henry has signed with the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins of the Japanese B.League. He had previously been with Fighting Eagles Nagoya.
Henry played three seasons at Michigan State. He played in all 39 games and made 22 starts in his freshman season when the Spartans went on their Final Four run that included an epic upset over Duke in the Elite Eight.
He made some noise in the NCAA Tournament that season when he dropped a season-high 20 points in Michigan State's victory over LSU in the Sweet 16. He also recorded eight rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block in that game.
Henry returned the following season as a full-time starter, averaging 10.0 points per game, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He and the Spartans put together another stellar campaign, winning a third-straight Big Ten title before their season came to an end due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his third season, Henry was the go-to scorer for the Spartans. He averaged 15.4 points per game and scored at least 20 points seven times. He was named to the Big Ten All-Defense Team and All-Big Ten Third Team.
The Spartans struggled to make the NCAA Tournament, just barely making the cut with a First Four appearance, where it was bested in overtime by a UCLA team that went on to make the Final Four.
Henry would go undrafted but signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2021. He played just six games for Philadelphia and spent two years with the Delaware Blue, the 76ers' G-League affiliate.
Henry then played for Metropolitans 92 in France before making his way to Japan.
The former Spartan forward excelled this past season, averaging 20.1 points per game, 6.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
Henry was a four-star high school prospect from Indianapolis.
