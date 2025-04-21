3 Big Ten Teams Chasing MSU With Transfer Portal Additions
Michigan State is under pressure to defend its Big Ten Championship from the 2024-25 season.
Opposing teams in the Big Ten are building aggressively through the transfer portal in order to dethrone Michigan State as the top team in the conference.
Here are three Big Ten programs that have made major improvements through the transfer portal this offseason.
UCLA Bruins
After their debut season in the conference, the UCLA Bruins have been active in the portal, signing players that are familiar with Michigan State.
One of the biggest names in the portal, New Mexico transfer guard Donovan Dent, committed to UCLA on April 1. Dent led the Lobos to the Second Round of March Madness, where Michigan State ended New Mexico’s run with a 71-63 win. Dent was shut down by the Spartans and held to 14 points.
Also, former Spartans forward Xavier Booker committed to play for Bruins head coach Mick Cronin. Booker was a highly touted prospect out of high school, but never solidified a role with Michigan State. In two seasons in East Lansing, Booker averaged 4.3 points per game. UCLA is hoping that Booker can take a leap with a fresh start in Los Angeles
Indiana Hoosiers
After a coaching change left the roster empty, Indiana needed to make big moves in the transfer portal.
Hoosiers’ head coach Darian DeVries brought his son, Tucker DeVries from West Virginia, who missed the majority of last season but averaged over 20 points per game the year before at Drake.
Indiana also signed combo guard Lamar Wilkerson, who averaged 20.5 points per game at Sam Houston State last season. Wilkerson will be one of the best scoring options for the Hoosiers.
Michigan Wolverines
Michigan head coach Dusty May had to back up his first season in Ann Arbor with a big transfer class after losing star players Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin.
May has landed big names in the portal, including North Carolina guard Elliot Cadeau, Illinois forward Morez Johnson and UAB forward Yaxel Lendeborg.
Lendeborg is receiving plenty of interest from the NBA and could enter the draft instead of playing for the Wolverines.
These additions for Michigan improve its chances of breaking a four-game losing streak to Michigan State.
