Deandre Ayton Had One Big Reason for Wanting to Sign With the Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are putting the pieces together for their run in the coming 2025-26 NBA season.
After trading away big man Anthony Davis in the deal that brought Luka Doncic to L.A., the Lakers were unable to fill the void that Davis left in the frontcourt before the trade deadline. Adding bigs was a priority this offseason, and this week they did just that, bringing in Deandre Ayton after his buyout with the Blazers and re-signing Jaxson Hayes on a one-year deal.
According to a report from Michael Scotto at HoopsHype, Ayton had several suitors for his services once his buyout was set, including the Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Milwaukee Bucks. But the opportunity to play alongside Luka Doncic was too good for Ayton to pass up.
Per Scotto:
Ayton ultimately decided the Lakers were the best basketball fit and allowed him the opportunity to join forces with Luka Doncic, who’s the same age and considered the best playmaker in the NBA in Ayton’s eyes.
Following success playing with guards such as Chris Paul and Ricky Rubio in Phoenix, Ayton hopes to recreate that playmaking chemistry with Doncic.
Ayton has been a solid player since he was taken with the first pick of the 2018 NBA draft, but has certainly not yet unlocked all of the potential in his seven-foot frame - especially defensively. That said, playing alongside a superstar like Doncic could be just what he needs to produce his best basketball. The Lakers are certainly hoping that is the case.