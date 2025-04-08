Could Former MSU Forward Be on the Move This Offseason?
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is closing in on averaging 20 points per game for a third season.
Despite Bridges filling up the stat sheet, it hasn't been reflected in the Hornets’ record, as they will most likely lose 60 games in back-to-back seasons.
With star guard LaMelo Ball shut down for the remainder of the regular season, Bridges has stepped up as a facilitator, averaging nearly four assists per game, which is a career high.
However, the former Michigan State forward has struggled from the perimeter, with a career-low 3-point percentage, despite taking seven attempts per game.
The Hornets have been routinely uncompetitive, in Bridges' six seasons with the organization, they haven't qualified for the playoffs once. With four games remaining in the regular season, Bridges could be playing his last few games with the Hornets.
Charlotte forward Brandon Miller is expected to return from injury next season. The Hornets could also land a star forward prospect like Cooper Flagg or Ace Bailey in the NBA Draft. This would leave the Hornets with a logjam at the forward position and Bridges might be the odd man out.
Bridges could find himself in a similar situation to forward Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma had a large role for the Washington Wizards, who didn’t win many games. At the NBA trade deadline, Kuzma was sent to the Milwaukee Bucks, to play a lesser role for a more competitive team.
NBA contenders could be intrigued by the thought of Bridges sacrificing touches for a lesser role on a team with more talent.
In 2022, Charlotte was in the playoff picture for the majority of the season, and Bridges showed flashes of being a key contributor to the winning squad. However, off-the-court setbacks nixed Bridges’ chances of a significant long-term contract, as he sat out the entire 2022-23 season.
After the NBA finished its investigation, Bridges signed a one-year qualifying offer worth $8 million to return to the Hornets. Bridges averaged 21 points per game in his return season to the NBA, which was enough to earn a three-year $75-million extension last offseason.
Bridges will face his former teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. on Tuesday when the Hornets play the Memphis Grizzlies.
