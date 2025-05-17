Why MSU Legend Draymond Green 'Hated the Draft Process'
Michigan State basketball will likely be adding another NBA first-round pick to its track record if Jase Richardson stays in the draft and hears his name called next month.
Spartan icons like Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Greg Kelser, Steve Smith Jason Richardson and Denzel Valentine were all taken in the first round. But Michigan State legend Draymond Green didn't have the luxury of joining that select company, even though he should have.
Green fell out of the first round of the 2012 NBA Draft and dropped to pick No. 35, which of course belonged to the Golden State Warriors, with whom he has remained ever since.
The four-time NBA champion reflected on that process with disdain when he joined former NBA guard Jeff Teague's show, Club 520 Podcast, last year.
Green said the process was "awful."
"I did 21 workouts," he said. "I had a guarantee from Indiana that they were going to pick me if I was still on the board, and I was here doing my second workout the day before the draft, and I woke up that morning, and Larry Bird resigned.
" ... I had a guarantee from Atlanta they were going to pick me. Rick Sund stepped down, or got moved over, the week of the draft. I had a guarantee from Memphis that they were going to pick me. Chris Wallace got let go the week of the draft. And I had a promise -- which has been publicly said -- I had a promise from Chicago, and they actually drafted your brother [Marquis Teague].
" ... Needless to say, all those people passed me up, and I ended up falling to 35. And it was the most bittersweet thing, bro. It's like, 'Y'all f----d over me, I'm a second-round pick.' And so, I mean, I hated the draft process."
247Sports' SpartanTailgate posted the clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday.
It's safe to say things worked out for Green, who became a crucial piece of the Warriors' dynasty, has won a Defensive Player of the Year Award, been a four-time All-Star and been an eight-time All-Defensive honoree.
