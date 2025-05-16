REPORT: Recent Mock Has MSU's Richardson Returning to Familiar City
The NBA Draft will be here before we know it, and this year, it's going to be one Michigan State fans will want to tune into.
The Spartans, of course, will be represented by Jase Richardson, who is projected to be a lottery pick after a sensational freshman season in East Lansing.
While the consensus for months has been that Richardson will go in the top 14, projections have started to vary more widely as of late.
A recent mock draft from CBS Sports' Cameron Salerno has Richardson dropping all the way to pick No. 20, which belongs to the Miami Heat.
"Richardson would be a fun fit with the Heat," Salerno wrote. "Richardson saw his stock rise throughout the 2024-25 college basketball season. He started in a reserve role at Michigan State and blossomed into the best player on Tom Izzo's squad. Richardson is a great mid-range shooter and was fantastic at finishing around the rim during his lone season in East Lansing."
Miami is a traditionally successful club that has managed to make it to the NBA Finals at least once in each of the last three decades. Its last trip to the title round was in 2023, but since then, it has been unable to advance past the first round.
The Heat have their shooting guard in Tyler Herro but could use a backup. Taking a first-rounder to fill that void would put them in a great spot.
If this move were to happen, Richardson would be returning to an area he is quite familiar with, as the young prospect played high school ball at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami.
South Beach is just one of a few stops Richardson has made throughout his life. He transferred to Columbus from Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, was born in Berkeley, California and grew up in Denver, Colorado.
It's safe to say that relocating won't be an issue for Richardson wherever he goes, though familiarity might help make for a smoother transition, especially when taking a step as big as moving on to the NBA -- after one year of college.
